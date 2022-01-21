Local company The Parent Diary gives back

On Tahoe’s West Shore, a company has embarked on the mission of providing eco-friendly products for children.

From lunch containers to bamboo towels, The Parent Diary offers a wide range of products designed to be sustainable, long-lasting, and non-toxic.

Recently, the company, which plans to change its name to ErthOne later this year, announced a donation of 68 bamboo-rayon hooded towels and 300 insulated lunch bags to the National Association for the Exchange of Industrial Resources.

“Generous companies like The Parent Diary have helped ( the National Association for the Exchange of Industrial Resources) successfully provide efficient inventory management solutions to businesses and much needed support to schools, churches and nonprofits for over 35 years,” said Gary C. Smith, NAEIR president and CEO, in a news release. “We are proud to add Parent Diary to our family of donor companies.”

The National Association for the Exchange of Industrial Resources offers commercial businesses the opportunity to receive a tax deduction by donating excess inventory to nonprofits, including schools, homeless shelters and churches. The company has received donations of excess inventory from more than 8,000 U.S. corporations and redistributed more than $3 billion in products to nonprofits and schools.





“After much research and correspondence with various charitable organizations, I was thrilled to be connected with NAEIR,” said Michele Collison, founder and CEO of The Parent Diary. “They were extremely knowledgeable and a great resource, assuring me that our products would go to families in need.”

Collison launched The Parent Diary more than a decade ago after the birth of her daughter, which inspired her to create eco-friendly, non-toxic products for children. Products sold include 100% silicone lunch kits, stainless steel cups, food storage solutions, and more.

For more information, visit http://www.theparentdiary.com .