Local Cub Scouts proceed to championships after successful Pinewood Derby event in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Each spring, girls and boys in Kindergarten through 5th grade compete in the Truckee Cub Scout Pinewood Derby, as each Scout’s small, gravity-powered car races down a metal track. In keeping with this tradition, Truckee Pack 734 staged a lively Pinewood Derby on March 10, 2025, where 28 unique cars sped down the raceway. This year, however, there was a special twist: Quality Automotive Servicing (QAS) hosted the race in their auto garage, intensifying the automotive theme and adding to the excitement of the evening.

In the weeks leading up to race day, each Scout designed and built their derby car to specific requirements: each car must conform to a defined size specification, weigh no more than five ounces, and be built and decorated mainly by the Scout.

Prior to the race, QAS hosted a “Build Night” to encourage Scouts to get a jump-start on their car builds. Scouts and their parents gathered at QAS in February to design the cars, cut car profiles, sand and shape the cars, and apply weights to their derby cars in a true auto garage. In reward for their hard work, Scouts were eligible to win trophies, award certificates, and other prizes on race night. Gary Gunter, General Manager of QAS and German Import Garage, said that “community outreach is at the forefront of both shops’ focus.

Staff from both Quality Auto and German Import Garage were thrilled to partner with the local Cub Scouts and host this community event for them. Our technicians and service staff were ecstatic about volunteering their time to help the scouts build their cars as well as judge some pretty wild designs to win prizes! QAS hopes this will be a lasting relationship for years to come.”

As the Pinewood Derby competition began, excitement from the Scouts was evident. The Race Manager of the event, Joshua Toub – a Cub Scout dad based in Olympic Valley – assembled the four lane, 40-foot aluminum track and electronic timing system at QAS with assistance from other Cub Scout parents. “The venue provided the perfect space for our race, making for an unforgettable experience,” stated Toub.

There were 19 competitive heats in the Pinewood Derby that evening, where each car ran once in each lane. Scouts were overjoyed when it was time for their car to race; the excitement in the room was palpable as three Boy Scouts from Truckee Troop 267 released derby cars down the race ramp.

It wasn’t just the Scouts who were excited — the adults were, too. Cub Scout parents had a lot to say about the kids in the Scout program and how the Pinewood Derby this year was the best one yet. According to one of the event attendees, “The Pinewood Derby is the highlight of the Cubs’ year, and a lot of effort from the parents and kids culminates in this race. The Scouts work hard to elevate their race cars from blocks of wood to fun-looking, fast vehicles, and seeing the joy on their faces as they get to race their cars, as well as the camaraderie in the Pack, is so worthwhile.”

When it came time to award the fastest cars and best designs, all of the Cub Scouts gathered and waited with anticipation. Final results were shared and trophies were awarded to the top three fastest racers. Quality Automotive Servicing, NAPA Auto Parts Truckee, and LiquiMoly Motor Oils teamed up to present the Cub Scouts with bountiful on-theme prize packs for the top race winners as well as several raffle prizes and take-home gift bags for all of the Scouts. Shaun Ravella, General Manager of NAPA Auto Parts, stated, “Although I was heart-broken that I couldn’t make it to Race Day, I was overjoyed knowing that my store and I could help provide an unforgettable experience for the scouts! As the Cub Scouts are an organization near and dear to my heart, I and NAPA Auto Parts were honored to be asked to help with this event”.

Regardless of whether a racer went home with a trophy, Scouts could be heard complimenting their peers for the speed and design of their derby cars as they left the event to head home. The cheering and support continued several days later, as 14 Cub Scouts from Pack 734 were invited to race their cars at the Cub Scout District Championship race in Reno on March 15.

The Pinewood Derby is one of many developmental experiences available to Cub Scouts and family members. Scouting creates opportunities through programs and activities that allow youth to try new activities, provide service to others, build self-confidence, and reinforce ethical standards.

Over the next year, Truckee Cub Scouts are scheduled to refresh road skills at a bike rodeo, hike, swim, perform community service, compete in a boat race, and camp together. If you are interested in the Cub Scout program, please contact TruckeePack734@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/truckeecubscouts. As part of a local community supporting youth engagement, let’s show our appreciation to Quality Automotive Servicing for hosting this event by visiting them at 11500 Donner Pass Road, Truckee, CA 96161, and thanking them for their support.