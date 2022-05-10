Local election officials endorse Jason Tedder for Nevada County clerk-recorder

Retired Nevada County Assistant Clerk-Recorder, Sandra Sjoberg, and current Placer County Election Manager Frederick Garcia endorse veteran and local resident, Jason Tedder, in his bid to become the next clerk-recorder of Nevada County.

“Starting in May of 2000 I spent 19 1/2 years in the Clerk-Recorder/Election office. My first eight years were spent in the Clerk Recorder’s office before I transferred to elections, where I administered 12 statewide elections in Nevada County. I can attest that Jason has the required experience, the leadership skills, and a steady hand which will bring stability to both the Recorder’s and Election office,” said Sjoberg in a news release.

“Jason and I share a common interest in wanting to see a Nevada County Clerk-Recorder/Election office with strong leadership that conducts business and treats residents and visitors in a fair and ethical manner,” said Garcia in the release. “Jason has the required experience, character, and temperament to make a fine chief election official in Nevada County.”

“I’m honored to have the support of these highly experienced public servants who strive to keep our records and elections secure,” said Tedder. “It is wonderful to have the backing of the people who truly know what it takes to run this office and who are willing to mentor me.

“Our campaign is about bringing people together,” Tedder added. “I am proud and humbled to have the endorsements of election administration leaders, retired military and local community leaders.”

Having lived in Nevada County nearly all his life, Tedder has also earned the endorsement of community leaders, including current supervisors Dan Miller and Ed Scofield, and former supervisors Hank Weston and John Spencer. Tedder is also endorsed by Col. Sean Metroka (ret.), United States Marine Corps, and also retired CEO of the Superior Court of Nevada County, as well as Maj. James Allen Taylor, United States Army (ret.), Maj. Gen. Orlo K. Steele (ret.), United States Marine Corps, and Sandra Boyd, former program manager at Nevada County Child Protective Services and former executive director of the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalition.

Source: Jason Tedder