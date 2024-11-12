Local election results: early leads for key races in Nevada, Placer counties 

Voters in Nevada and Placer counties have made their voices heard in the recent local elections, with several key races showing early leads. As of Monday, Nov. 11, here are the results from the two counties:

Nevada County Results:

– Tahoe Donner PUD: Jeff Bender is leading with 19.25% of the vote, totaling 1,295 votes cast.

– Tahoe Truckee Airport District: David Diamond holds the lead with 24.00% of the vote, amounting to 1,648 votes.

– Tahoe Forest Health District: Robert Darzynkiewicz is in the lead with 38.91% of the vote, totaling 1,785 votes.

For full results, visit https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/55125/Cumulative-Results-11-8-2024-

Placer County Results:

– Tahoe Donner PUD: Jeff Bender leads here as well, with 23.56% of the vote, or 192 votes cast.

– Tahoe Truckee Airport District: David Diamond is also leading in Placer County, with 25.83% of the vote and 2,502 votes cast.

– Tahoe Forest Health District: Robert Darzynkiewicz is leading with 35.24% of the vote, totaling 2,263 votes.

For the latest updates, visit https://www.placercountyelections.gov/election-results/

These results are unofficial, and both counties will continue updating the numbers every Tuesday until the official certification of results on Dec. 3. Stay tuned for more updates as the final counts are completed.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.