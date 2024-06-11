Local female pilots gear up for Air Race Classic, aim to inspire youth

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Sarah Krammen from Truckee and Raj Karwa from Incline, both seasoned pilots, are gearing up to participate in the Air Race Classic (ARC) from June 18-21. The duo, flying under the team name Tahoe Turbulence, will navigate a 2,600-mile route covering nine states, starting from Carbondale, Illinois, and ending in Colorado. The ARC, a storied event in women’s aviation, brings together over 100 female pilots to test their skills and strategy in a competitive yet collaborative environment.

The Air Race Classic has a rich history dating back to the 1920s, with pioneering female aviators like Amelia Earhart and Louise Thaden setting the stage for future generations. The race also emphasizes mentorship, with experienced racers, known as “Mother Birds,” guiding first-time participants like Krammen and Karwa. “They have been giving us so much detail and help along the way, from survival tips to making our airplane perform better,” Karwa said.

Pilots Raj Karwa (left) and Sarah Krammen (right). Provided / Sarah Krammen

Sponsored by Truckee Tahoe Airport, Dreamline Aviation, and the Ninety-Nines Women Pilots, with support from several anonymous donors, Krammen and Karwa aim to leverage their participation to promote aviation among local high school students. Their goal is to inspire the next generation by showcasing the exciting and dynamic field of aviation.

“It’s really nice to see how excited people get about this and how it could be a platform we could inspire youth with. We always try to figure out how to make it bigger than ourselves,” Karwa said.

Krammen echoed this sentiment, adding, “It would be really cool to inspire our community and our friends.”

The duo plans to visit local schools in the fall to share their experiences and promote Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) education. They believe that by highlighting their journey and the skills required in aviation, they can spark interest and excitement among students.

The Air Race Classic route will take Krammen and Karwa through Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, and back to Colorado. Each team, consisting of two to four female pilots, flies their own aircraft. Tahoe Turbulence will be competing in a Cessna 172S. To ensure a level playing field, teams undergo a “handicap process” where they push their aircraft to maximum performance, recording speeds and other data to gauge performance accurately. Teams must push their planes to their limits as recorded in the handicap process. Thus, the winners are not necessarily the fastest or the first to reach Colorado but those who achieve the highest performance from their aircraft.

“The point of this race isn’t to see who has the best machine but to see who has the best skill set when flying,” Karwa said. “It’s a game of strategy and skill.”

Preparation for the race has been intense, with both pilots closely analyzing weather patterns and meticulously planning their route. They frequently discuss their route planning and use numerous apps to constantly monitor airports. At the moment, they are heavily focused on weather conditions.

Despite the competitive nature of the race, safety remains a top priority. “Even though we are pushing ourselves, we still are flying safely,” Krammen assured. The team has also worked closely with the FAA and individual airports to ensure clear flight paths.

Effective teamwork and communication are crucial for success in the race. “We do have the ability to play off each other really well, but it also has been a lot of conversations,” Karwa said. “You are handing off responsibilities yet cross-checking.”

Krammen and Karwa believe in the power of partnership and shared goals. With women pilots making up only 6% of the total pilot population, they are committed to promoting STEAM education, gender equity, and the advancement of women in aviation.

“It really is about promoting women aviation, even though we are competing, we haven’t lost sight of how special it is that all these female pilots are coming together,” Karwa said.

Find more information about the Air Race Classic and support their mission at https://www.airraceclassic.org/race-information.htm . Also, the community can follow Krammen and Karwa’s journey live at https://airraceclassic2024.maprogress.com/