Local Humane Society urges pet owners to prepare for emergencies

TRUCKEE, Calif. — As wildfire season unfolds, the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is encouraging residents to create emergency plans that include their pets.

The nonprofit organization, which provides pet adoption, spay/neuter services and humane education programs, is offering free microchipping and emergency preparedness resources to local pet owners.

The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe urges pet owners to create emergency plans to ensure their pets’ safety. Provided / Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe

“Wildfires move fast, and evacuation orders can come with little warning,” said Stephanie Nistler, executive director of the HSTT. “Planning for your pets now, before an emergency strikes, is one of the most important things you can do.”

HSTT provided a list of key recommendations to help ensure pets are safe in the event of an evacuation:

Identification and Documentation

Make sure pets wear collars with current ID tags and are microchipped.

Keep veterinary records, licenses, photos and microchip information in waterproof containers.

Truckee residents can schedule free microchipping by calling 530-582-2484. Non-residents can receive microchipping services for $15.

Evacuation Planning

Keep carriers, leashes and crates easily accessible.

Map out multiple evacuation routes and research pet-friendly lodging.

Share your evacuation plan with neighbors or friends who can help if you’re not home.

Affordable carriers and crates can be found at Thrifty Tails Boutique, HSTT’s thrift store.

Prepare a Pet Emergency Supply Kit (7–14 Days)

Dry food and bottled water (one gallon per day, per pet).

Food and water bowls, litter, waste bags and cleaning supplies.

Medications, flea treatments and a pet first-aid kit.

Comfort items such as blankets and toys.

Stay Informed

Pet owners are encouraged to sign up for local emergency alerts through:

Truckee Police Department’s CodeRED system.

Calling 211 or 1-833-DIAL211.

Texting “ReadyNevadaCounty” to 99411.

Enabling location-based alerts for Zonehaven/Genasys evacuation zones.

Recovery Planning

Complete emergency care forms authorizing veterinarians to treat pets if you’re unreachable.

Make care arrangements outside the region in case shelters reach capacity.

Retrieve pets from temporary shelters as soon as possible.

According to the non-profit, local shelters can only take in a limited number of animals during an emergency. Hence, planning ahead helps ensure pets stay safe and with their families.

For more information and emergency planning resources, visit http://www.hstt.org or call the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe at 530-582-2484.