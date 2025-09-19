Local hunger relief program faces Trump administration funding cuts

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Each week, Sierra Community House rescues groceries that would otherwise go to waste and turns them into meals for families in need. Its Hunger Relief Program has become a lifeline for thousands of residents in North Lake Tahoe and Truckee. But as federal programs face budget cuts and the nonprofit’s own funding grows uncertain, the supply of fresh produce and high-value staples that families rely on could be at risk.

Community pantry food distribution takes place every Tuesday from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at Sierra Community House’s Truckee warehouse, 12116 Chandelle Way, Unit 2D. Petra Molina / Sierra Sun

In 2024, Sierra Community House rescued 69,095 pounds of food that would have otherwise gone to waste and redirected it to community members facing food insecurity. Over the past year, the hunger relief team provided 305,581 meals, serving about 3,300 community members.

“Most of what we rescue are highly perishable items,” said Patrick Kratzer, director of the Hunger Relief Program. “Eggs, dairy, butter, meat. These are the most impactful on a family’s food budget, and we’re able to get them to folks who need them.”

Despite the success of its food recovery program, Sierra Community House is bracing for financial challenges. A federal initiative known as Farms Together, which enabled the nonprofit to purchase local produce, was cut earlier this year and is expected to end entirely in 2026.

“Over half of our fresh produce came from that funding,” Kratzer said. “If we really want to focus on nutrition security, it is critical to have a reliable supply of produce. We’ll have to find another way.”

The program lost its federal funding as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to reduce government spending. Launched in 2023, Farms Together was funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and distributed statewide by the California Association of Family Farmers, the California Association of Food Banks and Fresh Approach.

The strain comes as other safety net programs are also under threat. Cuts to CalFresh benefits and new asset limits and immigrant enrollment freezes for Medi-Cal could ripple through household budgets. While changes will begin taking effect in January, Kratzer expects the impact to be felt quickly.

“When those programs get cut, even if it’s not directly related to food, it affects the household’s budget,” he said. “People may be forced to choose between paying utility bills or buying fresh, healthy food. Once that’s no longer an option, long-term health effects can arise.”

Rising need, shrinking resources

Kratzer said demand for food assistance is likely to rise while the organization faces fewer options for purchasing fresh produce.

“We’re going to see an increase in demand and a decrease in supply,” he said. “That makes expanding our food rescue efforts even more critical.”

Sierra Community House is the only food recovery organization in the region, and partnerships with local grocers are central to its mission. Under California Senate Bill 1383, which went into effect in 2022, large grocery stores must divert edible food from landfills — a policy the nonprofit has turned into a sustainable supply chain.

To sustain its work, Sierra Community House is sharpening its fundraising strategies while seeking new funding sources to provide nutrition and food security for North Tahoe.

Its 238 Plate Club encourages monthly donations to fight hunger, with $2.38 covering the cost of a meal for a family of four.

The nonprofit will also host its 34th annual Chocolate and Wine Festival on Oct. 25 at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Grand Ballroom, a community fundraiser supporting the organization’s programs.

“So many people here are barely keeping their heads above water,” Kratzer said. “When programs get cut, it pushes them into needing food assistance from organizations like ours.”