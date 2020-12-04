Local leaders provide updates at monthly Breakfast Club meeting

The North Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce held its monthly First Tuesday Breakfast Club this week, bringing together leaders from across the area to discuss COVID-19 and the transition to winter operations.

Among those that spoke during the virtual meeting were representatives from the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and the Tahoe City Public Utility District.

North Tahoe Fire Protection District

North Tahoe Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Erin Holland used her time to talk on the district’s defensible space inspections, which will remain open as long as conditions allow. Holland also cautioned that dry conditions through the early part of December could bring about a red flag warning.

“We still need to stay on our toes with that,” she said.

Tahoe City PUD

The Tahoe City Golf Course had its biggest year in terms of round played, indicated Tahoe City Public Utility District General Manager Sean Barclay. In terms of winter recreating, Barclay said the district will postpone the opening of its winter sports park.

The district has also recently purchased the Tahoe Maritime Museum property.

“The opportunity to purchase this unique property came up earlier in the spring, and the Tahoe City PUD board of directors moved quickly on behalf of the community to purchase it and keep that 11-acre parcel in the hands of the community,” said Barclay

Plans in the short-term are to relocate the recreation department to a building at the property. In the long-term, plans are to undergo a public process for future recreation facilities at the site.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.