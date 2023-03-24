Local Nordic skiers shine at Cross-Country Ski Junior National Championships

FAIRBANKS, Ala. —The top junior Nordic racers made the trip to Fairbanks, Alaska last week to compete at the Cross-Country Ski Junior National Championships.

Though no local cross-country skiers claimed a national title at the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks, several of the area’s athletes raced their way to podium finishes.

Truckee’s Matthew Seline led the way for the Far West skiers with a pair of top-five finishes. Seline, who skis for Sugar Bowl Academy, finished the U20 sprints in third place, and was fourth in the men’s U20 15-kilomter race. He also took 14th in 7.5-kilomter classic race.

Tahoe City’s Britta Johnson had a solid showing at the junior national championships, claiming a fifth place in the girls’ U16 5-kilometer race, and eighth in the sprint competition. The Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Area racer was also seventh in the 7.5-kilometer classic race.

Teammate Sierra Strecker took eighth in the girls’ U16 classic race. She also took sixth place in the 5-kilometer freestyle race.

Auburn Ski Club’s Maggie Cooke claimed ninth in the U16 girls’ 5-kilometer freestyle race. Cooke also took 11th in the 7.5-kilometer classic race.

Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Area’s Niki Johnson claimed an eighth-place finish in the U16 girls’ 5-kilomeer freestyle event. Johnson also finished 14th in the sprint event and was 16th in the classic race.

Sugar Bowl’s Quinn Holan took seventh in the U16 boys’ 7.5-kilometer classic race. Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Area’s Alice Jowers took 12th in the U16 girls’ sprint, followed by teammate Aili Scott in 13th place.