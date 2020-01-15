Local Nordic skiers sweep first place at Paco’s Freestyle

Top 15k times Men Patrick Johnson – 38:10.34 Wyatt Fereday – 38:32.22 David Sinclair – 39:51.51 Women Sarah Maile – 53:49.84 Karen Ropers – 54:53.75 Joey Meldrum – 1:01.26

The Far West Nordic season continued last Sunday with dozens of athletes turning out for the annual Paco’s Freestyle cross-country race.

Racers competed across 15-, 10-, and 5-kilometer distances at Auburn Ski Club, which hosted its third Far West Nordic race of the season and first of 2020.

Local athlete Patrick Johnson, 30, skied to a first-place finish in the 15-kilometer race, finishing with a time of 38 minutes, 10.34 seconds. Wyatt Fereday, 31, of Carson City finished in second place with a time of 38:32.22. David Sinclair, 28, finished in third place with a time of 39:51.51. Truckee’s Steffen Cuneo, 18, followed a first-place finish last week at the 10th Mountain Division Biathlon by claiming first in the U20 division and fifth overall. Cuneo finished with a time of 41:41.17.

On the women’s side, Sarah Maile, 41, of Truckee, captured first place with a time of 53:49.84. Karen Ropers, 57, of Reno, was second with a time of 54:53.75, and Joey Meldrum, 46, was third with a time of 1:01.26.

In the 10-kilometer race, Truckee’s Matt Seline, 15, posted a time of 28:10.98 to take first place. Truckee’s Logan Selander, 15, was second with a time of 32:26.41, followed by Gabriel Ngam, 24, of San Francisco, in third place with a time of 39:00.08.

On the women’s side, Auburn Sky Club coach Kate Mulcahy, 27, raced to a first-place finish with a time of 30:58.87. Another local skier, Jenn Rassuchine, 39, was second with a time of 33:29.10, followed by Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy’s Grace Cisler, 18, in third place with a time of 35:19.71.

Racing on Sunday also included a 5-kilometer distance. Pascal Wettermark, 14, won the boys’ 5-kilometer race with a time of 15:42.72. Sven Halvorsen, 12, was second overall and first in his age group, finishing with a time of 17:42.72. Leyton Roberts, 13, was third with a time of 21:20.67. Zandra Feland, 15, was first in the girls’ race with a time of 21:32.21. Lucy Tieslau, 14, was second, finishing with a time of 21:53.49, and Anna Feland, 14, was third with a time of 25:15.29.

The day’s competition included youth racing as well. Griffin Tuscano, 9, won the boys’ 2-kilometer event with a time of 11:09.84. Elsa Voegele, 11, won the girls’ 2-kilomter race with a time of 11:48.30. Connor Sable, 7, won the boys’ 0.5-kilomter race with a time of 1:09.89, and Stella Streit, 5, was the girls’ winner with a time of 2:01.01.

The Far West Nordic season will next head to the Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Area in Tahoe City for the Old Skool Klassic Race on Monday.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.