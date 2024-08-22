Local pilots soar in Air Race Classic, securing second place in first attempt

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Local pilots Sarah Krammen from Truckee and Raj Karwa from Incline Village secured second place in the 47th annual Air Race Classic (ARC), competing against 48 teams and approximately 125 women pilots. Held from June 18-21, the ARC is a renowned all-female air race that challenges pilots to exceed their aircraft’s previous performance rather than simply being the first to finish. This article is particularly timely, as Aug. 19 marked National Aviation Day.

Flying under their team name Tahoe Turbulence, Krammen and Karwa tackled a 2,600-mile route that spanned nine states, from Carbondale, Illinois, to Colorado, with stops at 11 airports. The active racing portion involved roughly 18 hours of flying, but including travel time, their total airborne hours reached 50.

Krammen (left) and Karwa (right) standing in front of their plane (Cessna Skyhawk 172S) that supported them over the course of 2,600 miles. Provided / Raj Karwa

The race was not without its hurdles. The pilots faced intense Midwest thunderstorms, which tested their skills and pushed their aircraft to its limits. “We were trying to figure out how to maximize performance,” Karwa said. “The thunderstorms pushed our boundaries and tested our flight envelope.” Many competitors had to land due to safety regulations prohibiting flight through dense clouds.

Despite these challenges, Krammen and Karwa’s meticulous preparation and strategic approach proved successful. “I wasn’t concerned about physical endurance, but it hit me harder than I realized toward the end,” Krammen said, noting the oppressive heat and humidity they faced. Nonetheless, their aircraft performed flawlessly with no engine issues reported.

The ARC is entirely volunteer-run, with supporters going above and beyond, including early morning pickups and long-distance drives to assist the racers. Krammen remarked on the camaraderie, “Imagine your favorite hobby and you get to hang out with all of those people for a week.”

The spirit of collaboration extended beyond competition. Pilots frequently checked in on each other, demonstrating mutual respect and sportsmanship. Inspired by the event, Krammen and Karwa are now committed to promoting aviation within their community. Raj has already reached out to Incline High School, which has an aerospace engineering program, to offer talks and engage students. They are also exploring interactive sessions at Incline Middle School and Truckee High School to foster a hands-on approach to aerospace education.

Krammen and Karwa will share their experience in the Air Race Classic (ARC) on Oct. 16 at 5:30 p.m. The presentation will be held in the community room of the Truckee Airport terminal, located at 10356 Truckee Airport Rd. This event is part of the Fly Safe program organized by David Van Quest. For any questions, please email Van Quest at david.vanquest@truckeetahoeairport.com .

The Air Race Classic not only showcases individual skill but also the power of teamwork and support in aviation. Krammen and Karwa’s accomplishment and their commitment to promoting aviation highlight the event’s true essence. Their journey remains a source of inspiration, celebrating the spirit and camaraderie that define the world of aviation.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.