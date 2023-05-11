Local resort, spa offers Mother’s Day experiences

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — In honor of moms, Everline Resort & Spa is providing treatment specials throughout this weekend with complimentary champagne as well as a Mother’s Day brunch Sunday at the resort’s Cascades restaurant.

“The Mother’s Day experiences at Everline Resort & Spa are the perfect opportunities for families to celebrate their moms or enjoy a special day of pampering,” said General Manager Manfred Steuerwald. “We are excited to welcome resort guests and local residents to make this holiday a memorable one.”

The first of the Mother’s Day offerings is a Super Mom VIP restorative facial with a Knesko Mask. The 50-minute organic facial uses only the finest natural ingredients to hydrate, rejuvenate, and soothe the skin. In addition, the VIP facial, the spa will also be offering a 50-minute Melt Your Stress Away body treatment. This ultimate body treatment is designed to remove dead skin cells, followed by a rich chocolate soufflé mask that keeps your skin hydrated.

You will leave feeling relaxed, refreshed, and ready for warm weather.

The day will continue from 10 a.m. to noon with a special Mother’s Day brunch that will be served at $55 per adult, including one mimosa or glass of champagne, and $15 for kids ages 5-12 years, while children 4 and under will dine for free. The mother’s day specials include classic eggs benedict, chicken Florentine, grilled asparagus, roasted salmon, and green goddess wraps.

Cascades will also be serving its typical brunch between 7-10 a.m. at $36 for adults with the same prices for kids as the Mother’s Day brunch.

Reservations are not required.

For more information or to book a stay at Everline Resort & Spa, call 530-412-7034.