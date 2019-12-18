Local rider Toby Miller posts fourth-place finish at U.S. Grand Prix (VIDEO)

Local rider Toby Miller competes in halfpipe at Copper Mountain.

Courtesy of U.S. Ski & Snowboard

Local rider Toby Miller was the top finisher for the U.S. Snowboard Team at the U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain, Colorado on Saturday, claiming fourth place in the men’s halfpipe World Cup event.

“First contest back since I broke my wrist 10 months ago!” Miller posted to his Instagram account. “Could not be happier to end up 4th at the Copper Grand Prix last weekend! Everyone absolutely killed it in the gnarly conditions.”

Miller finished the day with a score of 87.75.

“Today was great,” Miller told U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “The weather was definitely a big challenge in today’s final. Everyone out there rode like true champions and proved how good of snowboarders they truly are. I am very proud to have landed my first run and end up in fourth place. I’m looking forward to the rest of the up and coming season.”

Australia’s Scotty James, 25, won the halfpipe competition with a score of 96.00. Japan’s Yuto Totsuka, 18, was third with a score of 94.50, followed by another Japanese rider, Ruka Hirano, 17, in third with 89.25 points.

The event marked the first of five World Cup halfpipe competitions in snowboarding. The series will shift to Genting Resort Secret Garden in China, and will feature men and women’s competition on Sunday.