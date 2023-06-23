Local runners shine at 7th annual Broken Arrow Skyrace

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The seventh annual Broken Arrow Skyrace returned to Palisades Tahoe last weekend, challenging endurance athletes to a snowy, windy 46 kilometers of trails along the ridgelines above the resort.

The two-lap course took runners on a climb of roughly 5,300 feet as they raced from The Village at Palisades Tahoe up to Red Dog Ridge, up the trails near Headwall lift, and to the iconic Stairway to Heaven ladder climb before descending into Shirley Canyon and back to the village.

First place this year was claimed by Truckee’s Helen Mino Faukner, 26, with a time of 4 hours, 50 minutes, 19 seconds to win the women’s division. Tahoe City’s Alison Watts, 41, was the next fastest local runner, finishing third in her age group with a time of 6:04:12. Olympic Valley’s Dia Davis, 33, posted a time of 6:18:30 to finish as the third fastest local athletes.

On the men’s side, Michelino Sunseri, 30, of Driggs, Idaho, reached the finish line with a time of 3:48:02 to take the overall win.

Racing also featured a one-loop, 23-kilometer course. Incline Village’s Will Fuchs, 24, was the fastest local athlete, finishing with a time of 1:58:08 to take 33rd overall. Eli Hemming of Kremmling, Colorado, won the event with a time of 1:34:46.

Incline High School standout Noah McMahan, 17, finished second in the 11-kilometer race with a time of 56:33. Stateline’s Jose Farnot, 31, was sixth overall and first place in his age group with a time of 1:02:35. Tahoe City’s Luka Karnickis, 14, finished in ninth and was second in his age group with a time of 1:04:07. South Tahoe’s Lyndsey Bednar, 39, was the fastest local woman, finishing third with a time of 1:06:37.

Friday’s competition also featured the Iron Face Challenge, a 5.57-mile climb that included a section along the Tahoe Via Ferrata. Tahoe City’s Adrian Ballinger, 47 was the top local runner, finishing in third place with a time of 1:07:03. Truckee’s Christopher Inouye took sixth overall with a time of 1:15:16, followed by another Truckee runner, Luke Nelson, 31, in 10th with a time of 1:24:21. South Tahoe’s Amber Weibel, 45, was first among local women, taking third place with a time of 1:38:11. Truckee’s Cris Valerio, 39, finished eighth and won her age group with a time of 2:12:26.

This year’s race brought in more than 2,500 participants, according to race organizers.

“This year, our team was particularly struck by the human compassion on display – not only out on course, but more specifically, at the finish line chute and throughout the village,” said Broken Arrow Skyrace directors in a statement. “It’s a rare occurrence in life that strangers support one another with such gusto and love.”

Next year’s race is already scheduled for June 21-23. For more information or full results, visit http://www.brokenarrowskyrace.com .