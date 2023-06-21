Local shelter asked experienced volunteers to raise spirits of rescue dogs

Teddy Bear, Mop Top and Peaches.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — In a touching endeavor to bring solace and rehabilitation to three dogs recently rescued from a distressing hoarding situation, Pet Network invited a special group of volunteers to spend quality time with these brave canines. Recognizing the transformative power of human connection, this endeavor aimed to raise their spirits, offer much-needed comfort, and aid in their recovery.

The Pet Network family has rallied behind this compassionate endeavor, showcasing the immense impact individuals can make in the lives of these vulnerable animals.

The three dogs, Teddy Bear, Peaches, and Mop Top, are survivors of a challenging hoarding environment, and have endured neglect and emotional trauma. Rescued and placed under the diligent care of Pet Network, they now face the process of healing and rebuilding trust. These sweet pups were in a home with a senior gentleman, and have been comforted by the presence of the Pet Network’s experienced and compassionate volunteers.

“Just because the dogs lived in sub-ideal conditions does not mean they won’t miss their previous owner. He’s all they’ve known. Our job is to help them heal and adjust to their new normal while they wait for a home.” said Katie Millonzi, Director of Operations.

The shelter believed that the presence of mature adults could provide a sense of

security and understanding, allowing these dogs to gradually overcome their fears and regain

confidence.

As part of this initiative, volunteers were invited to visit the shelter and spend quiet moments sitting with the rescued dogs. Through their gentle presence, these compassionate individuals provided comfort, companionship, and a soothing environment, facilitating the dogs’ healing journey. The shelter acknowledges the nurturing nature and life experiences of these volunteers, recognizing their unique ability to provide reassurance and a calming influence.

Scientific studies consistently demonstrate the profound impact of human-animal interaction on emotional and mental well-being. Such interactions can significantly reduce stress and anxiety levels in rescue animals, especially those with traumatic pasts. There is a clear symbiotic relationship between the animals and the volunteers as they experience the therapeutic benefits of companionship, leading to improved overall happiness and well-being.

“This is just one example of how far Pet Network is willing to go to make sure our shelter animals get exactly what they need during their stay with us,” said Lauren Huseby, Volunteer and Foster Coordinator

Mop Top and Peaches have since been successfully adopted into loving homes, but Teddy Bear, who is blind, is still looking for his forever home.

Source: Pet Network