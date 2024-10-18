Local ski resorts gear up for winter season with exciting updates

LAKE TAHOE – As winter approaches, local ski resorts are making headlines with fresh developments and events aimed at enhancing the skiing experience. Here’s a look at what’s new at some of the area’s favorite destinations.

Palisades Tahoe

Palisades Tahoe is celebrating its 75th anniversary with special $75 lift tickets available on opening day. The resort will also feature prominently in Warren Miller’s film “75,” which will tour nationally this fall.

This season, Palisades Tahoe has invested $1.4 million in snowmaking upgrades and is transitioning to Neste renewable diesel for its snowcats, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. New amenities include the Little Bear Café, offering locally sourced baked goods and a variety of other foods.

Opening Day: Nov. 27.

Northstar

Northstar is introducing the “My Epic Gear” membership program, offering families access to top-of-the-line ski and snowboard equipment along with premium valet services. The resort will continue its reservation-based paid parking program, with the Castle Peak lot remaining free.

Northstar will also host various events throughout the season, including the 4th annual Women’s Weekend and the Spring It On pond skim. The resort’s village will feature ice skating, tubing, and a satisfying culinary scene, with restaurants like VOUS and Bourbon Pub.

A partnership with Little Gems of the Sierra will introduce an early-childhood education program at the Village, making it easier for families to enjoy the mountain while their little ones learn and play.

Opening Day: Nov. 22.

Sugar Bowl

Sugar Bowl is revamping its park experience and launching a new world-class athlete training facility aimed at nurturing future freestyle talent. Snowmaking capabilities at Sugar Rush Tubing have been expanded by 400%, and the Village Lodge has been renovated to include modern amenities.

The resort’s commitment to athletic excellence continues as it prepares to host events that support young athletes aspiring to reach the World Cup stage.

Opening Day: Nov. 29.

Diamond Peak

New this season is a 3-Day Flex Pass, allowing skiers to save more the more they ski. A new backcountry access gate will provide adventurous skiers access to the surrounding backcountry areas.

Additionally, Diamond Peak has invested in a new PistenBully 600 Polar Park groomer to maintain pristine slopes, and season pass holders will enjoy bonus lift tickets at partner resorts across the country.

Opening Day: Early Dec. (conditions permitting).

Kirkwood

Kirkwood is introducing a new reservations-based parking program to improve guest arrival and reduce congestion on weekends and peak days. This initiative will feature a blend of free, paid, and complimentary carpool parking options, available until noon.

The resort is also bringing back popular events, including a New Year’s Eve Celebration complete with a torchlight parade and fireworks, the Banked Slalom in Snow Snake Gully, and the much-anticipated Slush Cup in spring.

Sustainability remains a priority, with plans to enhance food waste digesters, improve waste sorting, and implement automated dumpster sensors to further minimize landfill contributions.

For those looking to improve their skills, Kirkwood’s Ski and Ride School offers lessons for all levels, from beginners to advanced freeriders. The Expedition:Kirkwood program continues to provide advanced coaching and backcountry travel clinics.

Opening Day: Dec. 6.

Sierra-at-Tahoe

This season, Sierra-at-Tahoe becomes an Ikon Pass partner, giving pass holders enhanced access to the slopes. Resort upgrades include new haul ropes on the Easy Rider Express and Nob Hill Chairlift, revamped parking lots, and new snowmaking fan guns to ensure quality coverage.

Returning marquee events include Subaru Winterfest and Boarding for Breast Cancer. Daily lift tickets start at $85, while season passes begin at $389, with a special rate of $259 for first responders.

Opening Day: Early Dec. (conditions permitting).

Heavenly

Heavenly is launching a new membership program called “My Epic Gear,” which provides access to high-quality ski and snowboard equipment along with premium valet services. A new nine-week Adult Development Team program aims to connect intermediate and advanced skiers while refining their skills.

The Ski & Ride School will offer lessons in ten languages this season, and a new restaurant concept, Golden State Kitchen, will feature healthier menu options.

Heavenly is also committed to sustainability, participating in a local ban on single-use plastic bottles and transitioning to aluminum for all Pepsi products.

Exciting events like Brews and Views, the Toyota Air and Après big-air competition, and holiday celebrations will also return, enhancing the après-ski experience.

Opening Day: Nov. 22.

Mt. Rose

As Mt. Rose prepares for its 60th anniversary season, $2.2 million in renovations are underway, including a complete dining area overhaul with a new Taco Bar, snowmaking enhancements, and trail improvements. The resort’s popular ‘Open Late’ schedule will now include Fridays and Saturdays starting in Feb. 2025.

Mt. Rose has also formed a partnership with Snowball Effect to engage local youth in winter sports and combat declining participation rates. This collaboration aims to bring snowboarding to schools and develop a comprehensive curriculum for young athletes.

Opening Day: Nov. 8.

Homewood

Homewood will be closed this ski season .

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.