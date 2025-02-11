Local skiers set to compete in 2025 Freestyle NorAm Cup, kicking off at Deer Valley

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Olympic Valley Freestyle Freeride Team (OVFree) skiers Alicia Buckmaster (18) of Tahoe City, CA, and Kaya Russell (18) of Truckee, CA have officially qualified for the prestigious 2025 Freestyle NorAm Cup. As part of the US Ski and Snowboard’s Far West division, these two elite mogul skiers will compete on the North American circuit, showcasing their athleticism and determination on the path to elite international competition. OVFree is a non-profit freestyle, freeride, and freeski team based at Palisades Tahoe one of the premier skiing destinations in the country.

Kaya Russell Provided / Hank Kosinski

“We are incredibly proud of Alicia and Kaya for earning their place on the NorAm Cup tour,” said Jimeel Ferris, Program Director. “Their hard work, commitment, and skill make them standout athletes, and we are excited to see them compete at the highest level where they have the opportunity to get World Cup starts and a chance to earn a spot on the US Ski Team.”

The 2025 Freestyle NorAm Cup will feature four action-packed stops:

Deer Valley, UT – February 12-13

– February 12-13 Apex, British Columbia – February 22-23

– February 22-23 Stratton, VT – March 1-2

– March 1-2 Val St Côme, Quebec – March 7-8

Each event will feature top-tier competition in moguls and dual moguls providing athletes with an opportunity to gain valuable experience and FIS points. With Olympic and World Cup hopefuls from around the world among the competitors, fans can expect thrilling performances at every stop.

Alicia Buckmaster Provided / Hank Kosinski

The opening event takes place this week, February 12-13 on the renowned Champion course at Deer Valley, known as the most difficult course on the tour. The steep, bumpy run is filled with evenly spaced moguls, testing athletes’ precision and endurance. Two designated jump zones are positioned along the course where skiers will perform aerial tricks, adding to the event’s excitement.

Buckmaster and Russell follow in the footsteps of several OVFree alumni who are leaving their mark in international competition. Just last week, former Olympic Valley skiers Dylan Marcellini, Kylie Kariotis, and August Davis representing the US Ski Team competed on the same Champion course in the Intermountain Health World Cup, showcasing their elite-level talent. Additionally Tristan Cayolle competed for the French National Team. Their success on the world stage is a testament to the strength of OVFree’s training program and the dedication of its athletes, inspiring the next generation of freestyle skiers.

The NorAm Cup serves as the stepping stone to the highest levels of international freestyle skiing, offering athletes a platform to prove themselves against elite competition.