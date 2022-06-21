Local students recognized for high grades at Gonzaga University
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A couple of local students were recently recognized for maintaining high grade point averages at Gonzaga University.
Faith Dennie earned a spot on the spring semester President’s List for having a GPA of at least 3.85.
Erica Van Gelder earned placement on the Dean’s List for maintaining a GPA between 3.5 and 3.84, the school announced in a press release.
Gonzaga is a private Catholic university providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.
