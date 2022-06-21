Local students recognized for high grades at Gonzaga University

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A couple of local students were recently recognized for maintaining high grade point averages at Gonzaga University.

Faith Dennie earned a spot on the spring semester President’s List for having a GPA of at least 3.85.

Erica Van Gelder earned placement on the Dean’s List for maintaining a GPA between 3.5 and 3.84, the school announced in a press release.

