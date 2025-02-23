Local students win awards at 2025 Junior Theater Festival West

Students representing Wild Horse Children’s Theater and Tahoe Expedition Academy earned recognition at the 2025 Junior Theater Festival West (JTF West). The monumental weekend dedicated to rewarding and celebrating excellent student-driven musical theater programs happened February 7-9, 2025, at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento, CA.

At the festival, each group performed 15 minutes of a Broadway Junior® musical for adjudicators.

Tahoe Expedition Academy presented Shrek The Musical JR. to Michael J. Bobbitt, Executive Director of Mass Cultural Council and Playwright; Shay Rodgers, Associate Choreographer for iTheatrics; and Rob Rokicki, Broadway Composer of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical and Musical Specialist for iTheatrics.

“What’s better than watching young talent shine? Seeing them lift each other up with every note, every move, and every moment. With every note and every step, these performers brought stories to life in ways that moved and inspired all who watched,” said Bobbit.

“Tahoe Expedition Academy creates a closeness with their students that is based on trust. This is so important in developing a fantastic theater program, and you can clearly see the result of that in their presentation,” added Rodgers.

Tahoe Expedition Academy received the Excellence in Ensemble Work Award. Robert Meehan and Kennedy Casanega were named Junior Theater Festival All-Stars, a select group of outstanding performers.

“You could tell this group was having a total blast with their joyful performances, strong voices, and fun characters. Their presentation showed that their theater program creates a strong ensemble. I was impressed that such a wide variety of ages were able to communicate effectively and work together to tell a story,” said Rokicki.

At 2024 JTF West, the group received the Freddie G Excellence in Acting award and student Hope Maranda received the Inspiration Award.