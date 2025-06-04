Local water agencies host public meeting on Martis Valley Groundwater Plan

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Donner Public Utility District (TDPUD), Northstar Community Services District (NCSD), and Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) held a public meeting on Tuesday, June 3 to present updates and receive feedback on the Martis Valley Groundwater Management Plan (Martis GMP).

The meeting brought together staff from all three Local Water Agencies, along with representatives from GEI Consultants, a hydrogeologic firm hired to prepare the Martis GMP update and the annual report. Attendees included Steven Poncelet, Chad Reed, and Brian Wright from TDPUD; Eric Martin and Mike Geary from NCSD; and Darin Reintjes from PCWA. Sean Storey, a geologist with GEI Consultants who has monitored the basin for the past six to seven years, also presented findings.

The Martis Valley aquifer serves as the primary water source for the greater Truckee region. The Martis GMP, originally developed in 2013, outlines a cooperative framework to protect the long-term quality and availability of this resource. Its key goals include managing groundwater to support planned uses, complying with the Truckee River Operating Agreement, engaging local stakeholders, protecting water quantity and quality, using best available science, and prioritizing environmental stewardship.

The Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA), passed by the state in 2014, required medium- and high-priority basins to update their management frameworks. The Martis Valley Basin was designated as a medium-priority basin by the Department of Water Resources (DWR), which temporarily halted implementation of the original GMP. In 2016, the Local Water Agencies submitted an alternative plan under SGMA, certifying that the basin had operated within its sustainable yield for the prior decade.

Since 2017, monthly groundwater monitoring has been underway to build a detailed historical record. According to the agencies, the Martis Valley Groundwater Basin remains well within its sustainable yield. Groundwater levels have shown consistent recovery following dry years, such as the droughts from 2012–2016 and 2020–2021.

The 2023 Water Year (WY) showed positive trends in groundwater recharge. Monitoring includes 13 observation wells and 21 municipal supply wells, covering the entire basin. Most wells vary by only about 10 feet year-to-year, with precipitation continuing to be the main factor driving changes in water levels.

The next steps include finalizing the GMP update and 2023 annual report, with public hearings scheduled for:

Truckee Donner Public Utility District: June 18



Northstar Community Services District: June 18



Placer County Water Agency: June–July (TBD)



The agencies will also begin preparing for the WY2024 annual report, increasing collaboration around watershed management and continuing groundwater level monitoring in response to future precipitation trends.

For more information on the Martis GMP and the latest monitoring data, visit the websites of TDPUD, NCSD, or PCWA.