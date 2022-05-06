Local youth climate advocates host movie screening

The Tahoe Youth chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby will host a movie screening of “Youth v Gov” over Zoom on May 13.

The event will include a screening of the “Youth v Gov” movie. “Youth v Gov” is the story of the Juliana v. The United States of America constitutional lawsuit and the 21 American youth, ages 14 to 25, who are taking on the U.S. government for violating their constitutional rights to life, liberty, personal safety, and property through their willful actions in creating the climate crisis they will inherit. Members of the media are welcome to attend.

In addition to hosting events like these, the North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby regularly communicates with Diane Feinstein and Alex Padilla about climate solutions they can support in Congress.

In particular, Citizens’ Climate Lobby supports the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307), which will drive down America’s carbon pollution 30% in the first five years, and put us on the path to net-zero emissions by 2050. As it does so, it will also improve health and save lives by reducing the pollution that Americans breathe, and it will boost the economy with millions of jobs, thanks to a monthly dividend going into Americans’ pockets.

“Here in Truckee, we’re already feeling the impact of climate change. We see it through the many wildfires across California, less snowfall, extreme smoke, and drought,” said Laurel Anderson, leader of the Tahoe Youth Action Team. “Events like these help educate more members of our community and show our members of Congress that we’re ready for climate action.”

Source: Citizens’ Climate Lobby