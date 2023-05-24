Local youth travel to Washington, D.C., to present school district electrification proposal

Keira Scott presented to the TTUSD board on April 26.

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Climate-concerned youth from Truckee will travel to Washington, D.C., next month to do a presentation on the electrification resolution they proposed in April to the Board of the Truckee-Tahoe Unified School District.

Keira Scott is a junior and Sophia Martin is a sophomore at Truckee High School. They are members of Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s Tahoe Youth Action Team, a student climate action organization co-founded in 2019 by Truckee High student Laurel Anderson, now a senior.

On April 26, Anderson, Scott, Martin and other members of the TYAT presented an electrification resolution to the Board members of TTUSD, to enthusiastic applause from the packed District Office conference room.

Sophia Martin presented to the TTUSD board on April 26.

Provided

Now Scott and Martin are headed to Washington D.C. in mid-June, to present to the Citizens’ Climate Lobby International Conference on how the TYAT created the proposal and built community support for it. They have been awarded California CCL Youth Travelships, special funding awards available to young people in purple and red parts of California, to help defray the costs of the cross-country trip. During their time in Washington, they will also lobby Congress with hundreds of other CCL volunteers from around the country.

Adrianne Kimber, a CCL volunteer and the adult mentor of the TYAT, said, “The Youth Action Team has shown amazing dedication this year in drafting this resolution and in building community support for it. Their activism is making a positive difference here in Truckee… I know they will inspire others to take action as well.”

“I am so grateful for this opportunity to present the Tahoe Youth Action Team’s electrification resolution at the National CCL Conference, and I hope to provide inspiration and insight to other youth working to combat climate change in their communities,” Scott said of the upcoming trip.

“I am so excited to converse with Congressional representatives, to hear their opinions and express the urgency that young people all over the country feel about climate change,” Martin said.

The annual June CCL Conference will be an opportunity for these young climate advocates to interact with others of diverse backgrounds and interests on a national stage, and an additional opportunity to bring what they learn back to the Tahoe-Truckee area and share it with their community.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that brings together volunteers from across the political spectrum to advocate for legislation to help solve the climate crisis. Volunteers meet regularly with their members of Congress to ask them to support federal policy to lower the heat-trapping emissions altering and polluting our climate.