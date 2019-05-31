Local First automobile over the Sierra stopped short of transcontinental tripMay 31, 2019 Theodore Judah: Engineering visionary for the Transcontinental RailroadMay 24, 2019 Improvements coming to Speedboat BeachMay 24, 2019CHP to step up patrol on Memorial Day weekendMay 24, 2019 Report: Lake Tahoe clarity improves by over 10 feet in 2018May 23, 2019 Rain, snow forecast through Memorial Day; Squaw hits 700 inches for seasonMay 20, 2019 May snow showers hit Truckee Tahoe region; cold temps expected for next weekMay 16, 2019 Summer is coming: And with it comes construction in Truckee TahoeMay 16, 2019 North Tahoe’s Scott repeats as Northern golf championMay 7, 2019 See more