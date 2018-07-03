12th annual Beerfest & Bluegrass festival touches down at Northstar California Resport

The brews will be flowing at Northstar California Resort this weekend, while a trio of bluegrass bands crank out tunes as the 12th annual Beerfest & Bluegrass festival touches down in the resort's village.

Members from more than 40 breweries, including local staples Alibi Ale Works and FiftyFifty Brewing Co., will be on hand Saturday dishing out beer and ciders at 6,330 feet.

This year the resort will introduce several new family-friendly events to the festival, according to Communications Specialist Stephanie Myers, with children's activities and soda sampling.

The weekend will begin on Friday at 4 p.m. with two of Truckee-Tahoe's favorite activities — outdoor sports and beer drinking. The first annual Northstar Mountain Beer Run will span distances of five and 10 kilometers, and will include samplings of three beers along the way. Each racer also receives a ticket to the Beer Sampling Event the following day. Cost to enter the beer run is $45.

Also new this year will be the Pedal Before the Pour mountain bike ride, which also grants bikers a discounted ticket to the resort's beerfest. For youngsters, Northstar is introducing the Kid Zone Soda Walk, where children of all ages can enjoy the resort's revamped family area, featuring a craft soda walk, face painting and a variety of hands-on activities.

The Beerfest & Bluegrass festival is scheduled to run 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at The Village at Northstar, and will feature bands Ike & Martin, Dirty Cello, and Sean Watkins of the Grammy award-winning bluegrass trio Nickel Creek. Cost of admission to the event is $35. The soda sampling is $12.

Recommended Stories For You

The weekend will then conclude on Sunday with the Brewmaster Dinner, featuring Northstar Executive Chef Steve Anderson and his work with local breweries to pair dishes and craft beers.

For tickets or additional information visit NorthstarCalifornia.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.