17th annual Truckee Day set for Saturday

Truckee day history (Since 2003) Over 6,000 volunteers 36 tons of trash collected

Locals will hit the streets of Truckee Saturday, joining a townwide street cleanup as part of the 17th annual Truckee Day.

More than 20 neighborhood check-in stations be will be set up throughout town and will be open from 8 to 10 a.m. The cleanup will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.

“Myself, my daughter, my wife, we’ve all participated in (Truckee Day) for countless years now,” said Truckee Mayor David Polivy during the May 26 Town Council meeting. “It’s a great tradition and I encourage everybody to join in.”

During the event volunteers will be assigned a stretch of road to clean in their neighborhood, picking up litter ahead of the summer season. Children are also welcome to join in the cleanup.

Since its inception in 2003 the event has brought in more than 6,000 volunteers, who have collected approximately 36 tons of trash.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 there will not be the traditional block party and barbecue this year. Volunteers must also preregister for the event.

“In previous years volunteers would show up and sign a waiver on the spot at their check-in station, but to try to reduce the physical interactions that our volunteers and champions are having, we are doing a preregistration,” said Keep Truckee Green staff member and event coordinator, Erica Mertens, during the May 26 Truckee Town Council meeting.

Face coverings and social distancing practices are being encouraged, and volunteers should bring their own gloves. Volunteers will also be given a free T-shirt. Organizers are encouraging volunteers to sign up by the end of today. Preregistration and check-in stations can be found at http://www.truckeeday.org or at http://www.keeptruckeegreen.org/truckee-day-2020.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.