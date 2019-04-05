20 candidates looking to fill Montgomery’s Placer County supervisor seat

Placer County has received 20 applications from candidates looking to fill Jennifer Montgomery's seat on the Board of Supervisors.

Candidates seeking the board's appointment are Jason Adair (Auburn), Gordon Ainsleigh (Meadow Vista), Steve Aldridge (Auburn), Jim Gray (Auburn), William Groth (Auburn), Cindy Gustafson (Tahoe City), Kevin Hanley (Auburn), Anders Hauge (Meadow Vista), David Johnson (Colfax), Christopher Kershner (Auburn), Gary Mapa (Applegate), James Nieto (Auburn), Joseph Offer (Applegate), Aaron Rudnick (Tahoe City), Timothy Sands (Auburn), Paul San Gregorio (Foresthill), Dennis Schlumpf (Homewood), Dan Warren (Tahoe Vista), Richard Warren (Auburn) and Mark Wright (Colfax).

A candidate must be appointed unanimously by the remaining board members within 30 days of the vacancy and be a resident of the district for at least 30 days prior to their appointment.

The board will hear the issue at their April 9 board meeting. If a unanimous vote can't be made the appointment will be forwarded to an April 22 meeting. If the board cannot make a unanimous vote by May 1, then the Gov. Gavin Newsom will select a supervisor.

Montgomery announced earlier this month that she is stepping down to accept an appointment by Newsom as director of the state's Forest Management Task Force.

Montgomery concluded her service as supervisor on March 31 and began her new position on April 1. Her current term as supervisor will expire in 2020.

Recommended Stories For You

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.