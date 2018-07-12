44th Truckee antique show returns July 20-22

44th antique show returns July 20-22

Thousands of antiques and collectibles, all for sale, will be featured at the 44th annual Truckee Antiques & Vintage Sale July 20, 21 and 22 at Alder Creek Middle School (new location as of 2017) in Truckee.

Because of the long-standing reputation of this show for strong support from collectors, over 60 exhibitors from nine states will take part in this year's event.

Originally founded in 1974 by the Truckee Wolverine Boosters Club, the show continues to raise money for Truckee High School's scholarship, academic and sports programs. For the past 11 years, this show has been promoted by Twin Bridges Antique Productions, promoters of quality antiques shows throughout California and Southern Oregon since 1982.

The Truckee Antiques show takes place 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 20 and 21, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6 ($1 discount per person with copy of this article) with free return and free parking throughout the event.

There will be daily drawings for Antique Bucks which can be used at any Twin Bridges' Show, including this event. Alder Creek Middle School is located at 10931 Alder Drive, Truckee. For driving directions and/or more information, contact Twin Bridges at 530-241-4063 or online at http://www.tbcashows.info.

— Sun staff