From 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Truckee will host 16th annual town-wide street clean-up and community block party.

Those attending should meet at your neighborhood check-in station between 8-10 a.m. to get your supplies and then clean up your stretch of road.

At noon, at the Truckee River Regional Park will host music and a free BBQ lunch to reward volunteers’ hard-earned work for helping keep Truckee green.