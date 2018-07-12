A longer Legacy: Truckee council looks to expand trail

Since 2014, the Truckee River Legacy Trail has offered alternate methods of transportation for area residents and safer access to downtown on a scenic trail stretching from Glenshire neighborhood to Truckee River Regional Park.

Within the next few years residents may be able to ride or walk the trail to Highway 89.

The Truckee Town Council has approved an application for funding through the California Department of Transportation for construction of phase 4 of the trail which will stretch it from the river park to the intersection of West River Street and Highway 89, paralleling the river a majority of the way.

"The more trails the better," said Truckee resident Nicole Howard. She said her kids frequently ride their bikes from their home in Glenshire to downtown. "It makes it easier to get to the river too."

“My kids learned how to ride bikes here, mostly to Glenshire, but it would be nice to go all the way to the other side of town.”



$7.5 MILLION PROPOSITION

The application for funding includes 1.9 miles of paved trail, a bridge over Truckee River at the west end of the trail, trailhead parking and a restroom. With 22 percent of the trail crossing into Placer County, both the town and Placer County will have to file the application together.

The total estimated cost of the project is $7,500,000. The application requires both entities to match a portion of the funds, which is proposed at 20 percent, or $1,500,000.

Due to the high cost of the project, the money would most likely come from federal funds. Should there be any additional costs, Truckee and Placer County will be required to fund the rest.

According to the Town of Truckee website the Truckee River Legacy Trail is the culmination of nearly 20 years of planning and collaboration.

In the summer of 2009 phase 1 and 2 of the trail were completed, linking Truckee Regional Park to the Riverview Sports Park, with connections to East River Street and Ranch Way. Phase 3A was completed one year after with a connection from an overlook to an historic site just west of the Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency plant.

Four years later more than two miles of paved trail in phase 3 was completed, connecting residents from Glenshire neighborhood with the downtown area.

Phase 3, made possible by a $2.9 million California River Parkways grant from the California Natural Resources Agency, grew the trail to five miles in length.

Anyone commuting on a trail from downtown to Glenshire passes between the Tahoe Truckee Sanitation Agency's Waste Water Treatment Plant and the Truckee River, across Martis Creek, along an existing utility access road and to Glenshire Drive Trailhead.

STILL TO COME

Following the completion of phase 4 to the west end of Truckee, planning will begin for phase 5 of the trail which will expand it to Donner Lake.

An additional segment would also connect the trail to Granite Flat Campground on Highway 89.

According to a Legacy Trail pamphlet, the trail "encourages the development of recreation trails to provide alternative transportation options, outdoor health and recreation opportunities and environmental benefits."

"It's actually a pretty decent commuter route for people who live in Glenshire," said Truckee resident Jack Faber, who regularly walks the trail.

The trail was made possible through donations of land from The Truckee Donner Recreation and Parks District, the Truckee Sanitary District, the Truckee Donner Public Utility District and the Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.