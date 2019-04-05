The Town of Truckee Police Department and the Truckee Fire Protection District rescued a 7-year-old girl, who had fallen between the side of a house and several feet of snow.

"(The family was) on vacation; she was playing outside on the snow," said Sgt. Lisa Madden. "Where they were staying in their vacation rental, the heat from the house had made this little cave area, which went all the way to the ground."

The youngster reportedly fell into the crevice between the house and approximately 6 to 8 feet of snow. Truckee police were the first to respond to the incident, followed by the fire protection district.

Crews worked for roughly 30 minutes, according to Madden, to free the young girl.

"She put her own harness on, put her own helmet on and they pulled her up," said Madden.

"Really it was the fire department that did the work. They had all of the equipment."

Recommended Stories For You

As spring storms continue to impact the area, and the snowpack melts, the department cautioned locals and visitors to be aware of their surroundings.

"We want to remind everyone of the dangers of these 'snow cave' areas, and with the warming temperatures we advise to stay clear of these areas, as they can be very unstable," the Truckee Police Department posted to its Facebook account.

"Thanks to Truckee Fire for a quick and successful rescue."

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.