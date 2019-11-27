Annual tree lighting in Truckee

Annual tree lighting in TruckeeLocal | November 27, 2019 0 0 Truckee celebrated the start of the Holidays on Nov. 22 with the annual tree lighting ceremony.Hannah Jones/ hjones@sierrasun.com Truckee celebrated the start of the Holidays on Nov. 22 with the annual Tree lighting.Hannah Jones/ hjones@sierrausn.com Show CaptionsHide Captions Local Annual tree lighting in TruckeeNovember 27, 2019 Community rallies in support of Tahoe’s bears, after recent trapping and killingNovember 26, 2019Lake Tahoe Basin and El Dorado County roadwork schedule Nov. 24-30, 2019November 24, 2019Martis Valley Quarry taking steps to mitigate noise and odor issuesNovember 22, 2019 Truckee Warming Shelter gears up for another winter seasonNovember 22, 2019 See more