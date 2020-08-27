Appeal of Donner Lake 6 residential project withdrawn

Truckee Town Council offered approval on a number of items on its consent calendar Tuesday, while also being introduced to several new members of town staff.

The main item listed on the agenda, however, an appeal of the Donner Lake 6 zoning clearance, planned development, and use permit was removed due to the appellant withdrawing.

The proposed six multi-family residential units at 10199 Donner Lake Road, behind Donner Pines West, was approved of by Truckee Planning Commission in May.

The meeting opened with introductions of Senior Accountant Regina Wise; Police Records Assistant Brittany Johanson; and Police Officer Michael Bratt.

From there, town council approved of its consent calendar that included a grant application for funding through the California Department of Transportation for the construction of phase four of the Truckee River Legacy Trail.

Once completed the trail will provide an alternative transportation system from Glenshire to Donner Lake and will work as a segment of the Tahoe Pyramid Bikeway. The town is currently in the process of completing phase four design work, which is proposed to create a trail from Truckee River Regional Park to the Mousehole pedestrian tunnel. The project application will include approximately 1.25 miles of paved multi-use trail.

Town Council members also approved of the abandonment of a 1,242-square-foot portion of the public utility easement along the shared property line at 11920 and 11919 Coburn Drive in the Gray’s Crossing Subdivision, in order to finalize a lot line adjustment to merge the two parcels.

The Truckee Town Council will next meet on Sept. 8.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.