Artists needed for Truckee’s 150-year railroad celebration

A call to artists in the Truckee community has been put out to help celebrate the 150-year completion of the transcontinental railroad next summer.

The Truckee Donner Railroad Society, the Truckee Donner Historical Society and the Donner Summit Historical Society are requesting submissions from community members for artwork that can be used to brand the Golden Spike celebration.

Contestants may include adult and professional artists as well as students from elementary school to high school. Each piece can tell a story or simply display an aspect of the railroad. All types of media are accepted and can include a painting drawing, sculpture, comics, or digital art.

The grand prize winner will have their art used as the official logo of the celebration which will be seen on informational pamphlets, commemorative stamps and passports. Runner up designs will be used as rubber stamps for passports with all entries displayed in a Sesquicentennial Art Show starting May 10 and continuing throughout the summer.

Students may submit their artwork to to the front office of their schools while all other entries can be submitted at the town clerk's office at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or emailed to goldenspike@truckeehistory.org. Art work must be submitted by Jan. 16.

While the exact date of the railroad completion took place on May 10, 1869, the groups plan to host events throughout the following months.

The historic completion of the tracks through the Sierra Nevada, headed by Central Pacific Railroad, was long and laborious process, with workers having to cut through hard granite and blast tunnels through Donner Pass. According to the Truckee Donner Historical Society, the longest was Tunnel 6, which was to run 1,659 feet through the summit ridge at Donner Pass.

In early 1868, the tracks from Sacramento to Reno were finally completed and the first passenger car completed a trip from Sacramento to Reno on June 16, 1868. The historical society's website states the first train to ride through Truckee marked the start of development of the town as Truckee shipped more freight than any other point on the Central Pacific during the 1870s.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.