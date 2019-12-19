Bank of America branch in Incline Village closed

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Bank of America closed their only financial center in Incline Village on Nov. 19, 2019.

“The decision to close a financial center is never an easy one, and this one was driven primarily by a decline in transactions as customers increasingly do their traditional banking outside of financial centers,” media relations representative for Bank of America Colleen Haggerty said in an email.

This location opened in 1964. Bank of America began informing customers of the closure in early August.

There are ATMs still available at that location and there are full service sites in South Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and at the base of Mt. Rose Highway. A Merrill Lynch office will be going into the former Bank of America site at 900 Tahoe Blvd.