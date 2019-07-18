Bay Area man drowns at Lake Tahoe

A man who drowned in Lake Tahoe on July 16 has been identified as a San Mateo County correctional officer.

Bystanders pulled Officer Andreia Jeffrey Arqueza, 34, from the water at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on the north end of Zephyr Cove and began life-saving measures.

When Douglas County deputies arrived they took over CPR until Tahoe-Douglas medics arrived on scene. He was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe, where he was pronounced dead.

Arqueza, who was first identified as the drowning victim by the San Mateo County Code 30 Foundation, was a U.S. Army veteran of the Iraq War and previously worked for the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Donations for his wife and two children are being sought by the foundation. Donations can be made online at http://www.code30.org/donate-now or sent via mail to: San Mateo County Code 30 Foundation, 2421 Broadway St., Redwood City, CA

— Record Courier, Gardnerville