Beacon parking lot relocated in Truckee

The two-hour Beacon Parking lot in downtown Truckee will be closed while construction of the Railyard is underway.

The lot, located behind the Beacon gas station on Donner Pass Road will be replaced by two temporary lots constructed to replace the original.

There is no exact timeline for when the lot will be open again but is expected to carry out through the summer, according to Dan Olsen, support services manager of the Town of Truckee. Olsen said that the two temporary lots will double the amount of parking spaces that were available in the Beacon lot, which will accommodate for more summer traffic.

One is located directly adjacent to the Beacon Lot in a northeast direction. The second lot is located approximately 200 yards east of the Beacon Lot. Both will be considered two-hour maximum lots and all day employee parking for those with appropriate parking passes.

