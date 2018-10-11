The following births were reported by Tahoe Forest Hospital in September:

Sept. 1

Anthony Hess and Tiambra Hennessey, Portola, baby boy (Sage Anthony Hess)

Sept. 3

Scott and Shelby Yorkey, Incline Village, baby boy (Cruz Yorkey)

Eric and Jennifer Smith, Truckee, baby boy (Eric Smith)

Sept. 6

Brian Allen and Nicole Hoyle, Reno, baby boy (August Allen)

Sept. 7

Gregory and Shannon Terziev, Truckee, baby girl (Reve Monet Terziev)

Sept 9

Shaun Ravella and Alisha Henn, Truckee, baby girl (Violet Ravella)

Sept. 15

Fabian and Patty Santos, Truckee, baby girl (Sofia Santos)

Sept. 19

Hugo CiFuentes and Veronica Pojoy, Tahoe Vista, baby boy (Joshua CiFuentes Pojoy)