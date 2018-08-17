Boarding for Breast Cancerâ€™s Skate the Lake seeks to raise $30K

Boarding for Breast Cancer this weekend brings back the 14th Annual Skate the Lake, a 28-mile longboarding marathon that promotes an active lifestyle while raising funds for Boarding For Breast Cancer's prevention and survivorship programs.

And whether on longboard, bike, blade, or rollerskate, participants find their own preferred way to skate and support the cause.

New this year is a shorter route, a 7-mile stroll, for those not able to cover the full course. Preregistration for this stretch is required.

"Twenty-eight miles may be a little much for some participants so this year we've added a drop in at the final hydration station at Squaw Valley," the event's website states. "This drop will be an easy, breezy 7 mile stroll back to the finish line at Commons Beach."

Those unable to join the skate can show support by attending community gathering kick-off party at Commons Beach 2-8 p.m. Friday. Live music from Truckee Tribe and special guest DJs will headline the event, with a Yoga Heals session by Yoga Studio Tahoe, a raffle, silent auction and live art, along with a beer garden.

On Saturday, things get started at 7:30 a.m. sharp at 64 Acres in Tahoe City, from where participants will be transported to the start line.

The skate will roll along portions of Lake Tahoe from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., with hydration stations along the route. At noon, those preregistered for the 7-mile stretch will drop in the course. An awards ceremony and celebration wraps things up from 2-4 p.m. at Commons Beach.

Boarding for Breast Cancer has set a goal of $30,000 to be raised by the event, which according to its fundraising website has already raised $5,824 toward that total. See this story at SierraSun.com for a direct link to the site or learn more at http://www.B4BC.org.