Boulders at Truckee housing project moving forward

The Boulders at Truckee housing project is still underway, with developers renewing their contract with the city for the last phase of construction.

So far 180 condominiums have been completed at 11549 Dolomite Way, with seven homes and 20 condo units to be constructed in the last phase.

The project was originally approved in 2001 and included 180 condo units on a 15-acre site. In 2006 the developers acquired five additional acres and requested 31 additional residential units, which were approved by Truckee. In 2015 developers split the final fourth phase of construction into three phases.

At the time of the original approval the town had not yet adopted its Inclusionary Housing Ordinance, which requires a residential housing project to designate 15% of units as affordable or pay an in-lieu fee.

The Planning Commission has requested the developers pay a $276,000 in-lieu fee instead of making the affordable designation for residences in the final phase.

A portion of the project is considered affordable. The original proposal includes 32 affordable units, or 17.8% of the total units.

“They believe they created the first affordable housing in the community,” said Yumie Dahn, associate planner with Truckee.

In 2006 developers were required to construct five more affordable units as part of the Phase 4 approval. In 2015 they requested that the five affordable housing units in Phase 4 be lifted and instead requested to pay $100,000 in in-lieu fees, as their project still met affordable housing requirements.

As part of the renewed development permit the planning commission required that a total of $276,000 in-lieu fee be paid to account for the remaining 15 units, in line with the town’s current inclusionary housing requirements.

According to a staff report the developers “have diligently pursued completion of this project.”

Moving forward with the renewed permit, the developers requested that the payment of the roundabout included in the project be received at the close of escrow for each unit instead of when a certificate of occupancy is completed. The site planning and architecture will remain the same. The developers have agreed to contribute $264,000 toward the $1.2 million roundabout. So far they’ve paid $98,000 towards the roundabout.

“We found that what they were requesting was pretty minimal,” Dahn said.

