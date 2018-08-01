California Association of Councils elects Tahoe Transportation district chair as board president

The California Association of Councils of Governments, a membership of 47 regional governments, has elected Steve Teshara of Tahoe Transportation District as its president for the upcoming year.

According to a news release, the association works on behalf of regional governments in California, and is involved in the planning, funding, and development of the state's transportation infrastructure.

"Steve's 30 years of experience collaborating on transportation initiatives in the Lake Tahoe Region compliments (the association's) work," Bill Higgins, executive director, said in a news release. "He was a natural choice to lead our organization."

The association's membership ranges from large entities, like the Metropolitan Transportation Commission in the San Francisco Bay Area and Metro in Los Angeles, to rural county-based agencies like the El Dorado County Transportation Commission and the Placer County Transportation Planning Agency.

Teshara will be taking on this leadership role in a year when Californians will vote on Proposition 6, which would repeal the Road Repair and Accountability Act. According to the association, the proposal threatens to eliminate or shelve more than 6,000 local transportation projects already underway and more in the coming years.

"(The association) will be working to develop resources to educate the public on the value of a safe transportation network to local communities like South Lake Tahoe," said Teshara.

The association also focuses on sharing information between its members on a diverse set of policies ranging from housing, climate change, and economic development, the release states.

"There are regions doing very innovative things with ride sharing, pedestrian safety, and self-help funding," Carl Hasty, Tahoe Transportation District manager, said in the release. "We look at other regions for practices that will work to serve the traveling public in Tahoe. Recreation travel has a significant impact on our region, which state and federal transportation policy doesn't always address. Steve's leadership and participation in (the association) helps (the district) learn from regions with similar issues and expands our network of partners and contacts."

Tahoe Transportation District has delivered numerous infrastructure projects, such as multi-use bicycle paths, roadway improvements, and water quality projects under Teshara's leadership, including $160 million in funding through capital projects, transit operations, legislative work, and brokering efforts.

"Steve's success and leadership in the environmentally sensitive Lake Tahoe Region is especially valuable on statewide policy issues, as projects have to account for more and more environmental impacts," said Higgins.

Source: Tahoe Transportation District