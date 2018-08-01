California District 4 congressional candidates agree on debates

California's District 4 congressional candidates Jessica Morse, Democrat, and Republican incumbent Tom McClintock, have agreed to participate in at least two debates before the Nov. 6 elections, one in North Lake Tahoe and another in Mariposa.

The Mariposa Gazette will be hosting a debate at the Mariposa County High School auditorium at 6 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to the candidate's campaign managers. The debate will be approximately one hour and a half, pending confirmation with the high school.

Tickets will be required to attend the debate and will be distributed by each candidate and the newspaper.

Lake Tahoe Resort Association and the Sierra Business Council will host a second debate sometime in mid-September at the North Lake Tahoe Events Center in Kings Beach. An exact date has not yet been determined.

"We are pleased to extend this invitation to you in recognition of the fact that the Lake Tahoe-Truckee region represents a significant population base in the 4th District," the debate invitation read.

The agreed upon debates come a month after Morse's original invitation to challenge the McClintock to four debates all across the district, including one in Roseville, Lake Tahoe, the Sierra Foothills and the Mother Lode area.

McClintock had proposed two other debates, hosted by the Mariposa Gazette and William Jessup University, and requested that Morse accept those invitations first. According to Kim Howard, Morse's campaign manager, William Jessup University was never actually hosting a debate.

Howard said Morse is still looking to schedule a debate in both El Dorado and Placer county.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierasun.com.