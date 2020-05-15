Celebrating a century: Drive-by parade honors North Tahoe’s Kay Felte on 100th birthday

The North Tahoe community celebrated the 100th birthday of longtime resident Kay Felte, with a surprise drive-by May 9 parade, which included North Tahoe Fire, Placer County Sheriff, with an estimated 50 cars and many community members.

The centenarian still resides in the home she and Jack, her husband of 68 years, built in 1946.

“Whether she was home raising children, or heading up good-will projects with the Methodist Church, the Knitters Guild, Friends of the Library, or the Women’s Club of North Tahoe, Kay has always been an active and integral part of the North Tahoe community,” a news release states.

Felte retired from the Placer County Assessor’s Office at the age of 72, and was driving until she was 97.

Prior to the COVID-19 restrictions, she was still an avid bridge player. Local friends and Meals on Wheels have been bringing her food during the stay-at-home restrictions. She said she is happy to oblige staying home during these times, and she feels fortunate to be self-isolating in a place as beautiful as Lake Tahoe.

“Her heart is sincerely with those impacted by the disease,” the release states.