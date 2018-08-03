Celebration of Life for Chief Whitelaw Sunday in Kings Beach

Celebration of Life for Chief Whitelaw Sunday

A Celebration of Life for retired Chief Duane Whitelaw, who died July 23, is set for 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 5 at the North Tahoe Events Center in Kings Beach.

Whitelaw left a legacy of over 42 years in public service, with 33 of those years benefiting the Tahoe region, a news release states. He served as fire chief for 21 of his 25 years with North Tahoe Fire, and 14 years as the Tahoe Basin Operational Area Coordinator for the California Office of Emergency Services.

Whitelaw oversaw the consolidation of the North Tahoe and Tahoe City fire protection districts in 1993. He secured the operating rights for ambulance transportation in Alpine Meadows and helped to accomplish fire-based ambulance services in the Tahoe Basin. His efforts also led to the design and creation of the LEED Certified Station 51 Public Safety Center.

Organizers are asking attendees to allow time for parking, and to be seated by 9:50 a.m. Several parking lot sites are within walking distance of the center.

Source: North Tahoe Public Utility District.