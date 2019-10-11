CHP building nearing completion

The newly constructed California Higway Patrol building in Truckee is slated to begin operations on Oct. 21.

Hannah Jones/ hjones@sierrasun.com

A $35 million California Highway Patrol Facility on the east end of Pioneer Trail Road in Truckee is nearing the end of construction, with its first day of operation slated for Oct. 21.

The 5.4-acre facility aims to better accommodate the staff who are currently working out of three portable trailers.

“We’ve been operating out of two double-wide trailers and a triple-wide trailer for the better part of nine years,” said CHP Officer Pete Mann. “It’s been trying at times.”

The project consists of a new 25,000-square-foot office building, according to details listed on Otto Construction’s website, the company in charge of the project. Additional buildings on the site will include a 750-square-foot radio vault, a 750-square-foot storage building, a 1,300-square-foot waste storage building, a 3,350-square-foot vehicle fueling area, and a 1,700-square-foot generator enclosure. There will also be an 89-foot radio tower and a 35,600-square-foot parking lot, along with landscaping, fencing, and storm water management improvements.

The project is part of a statewide effort to replace aging or inadequate CHP field offices and other facilities. Staff was moved out of the existing building and into the trailers when the main support beam of the roof broke.

“At that point the building was deemed condemned, so we moved into a trailer campus,” Mann said.

Construction on the building has taken around a year and a half with completion initially slated for January 2019.

An open house will be held for the public to view the new facility at a date to be determined.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.