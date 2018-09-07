CHP facility nearing completion in Truckee

A $35 million California Highway Patrol Facility in Truckee under construction on the east end of Pioneer Trail Road is expected to be completed by January.

The 5.4 acre facility aims to better accommodate the staff who are currently working out of three portable trailers.

"It's been a trying process," said CHP Officer Pete Mann. "We're looking forward to moving in."

Mann said that in the past they have had to deal with plumbing and snow removal issues as the buildings are not an ideal working space during the winter.

The project consists of a new 25,000-square-foot office building, according to details listed on Otto Construction's website, the company in charge of the project. Additional buildings on the site will include a 750-square-foot radio vault, a 750-square-foot storage building, a 1,300-square-foot waste storage building, a 3,350-square-foot vehicle fueling area, and a 4,300-square-foot generator enclosure. There will also be an 89-foot-tall radio tower and a 35,600 square foot parking lot along with landscaping, fencing, and storm water management improvements.

"It brings the Truckee branch into the 21st century," said Mann. "We're now going to have state-of-the-art technology."

In addition it will provide a larger workspace and storage for up to 51 additional employees.

"It's really being designed for future growth of Truckee," said Mann.

The project is part of a statewide effort to replace aging or inadequate CHP field offices and other facilities.

The existing office building, which reportedly does not meet seismic safety requirements and has other operational deficiencies, is expected to be decommissioned to allow for future use as a state-owned surplus building. If the state determines there is no other state use for the property, the property would be included in the annual omnibus surplus legislation.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierasun.com.