Council approves commercial solid waste rates

In an effort to move towards a more sustainable future, the Truckee Town Council voted to approve commercial solid waste rates, which will go into effect July 1.

The town began discussions of the new regulations nearly a year ago, entering into an agreement with Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal to enhance existing recycling services in December.

Currently businesses are charged approximately $258.31 for three cubic yards of mixed waste with pick-up once a week. Customers can continue to use a mixed waste container at the new rate of $304.74.

The new program offers once a week pick-up of a three cubic-yard clean cardboard dumpster for $30.45, two recycling carts for free, two trash carts at $113.78 and a food waste cart at $28.45, totalling $172.68. Customers can request more frequent pick-ups as well as larger containers for higher rates. A full list of rates can be found keeptruckeegreen.org.

Starting the last week of July, commercial customers will receive carts for recyclables with pick-up beginning in August. Pick-up for wildlife-resistant food waste carts will begin Jan. 1 to coincide with state regulations mandating commercial recycling and organic recycling.

To help implement the program, the town agreed not to collect franchise fees for the first two years. In addition Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal will lower its profit margins on services for the first two years. By holding food-waste pick-up until January this will also delay the added cost of food waste required by the state regulations.

The services will prevent up to three million plastic bags from being sent to a landfill over the next 10 years, prevent recycling contamination, and increase the amount of materials that can be recycled, according to the Keep Truckee Green website.

Current containers will continue to be used for mixed waste materials for dumpster and compactor customers.

Business owners can also schedule a complimentary waste assessment online at https://live.vcita.com/site/townoftruckee or by calling 530-582-2496.

For more information visit keeptruckeegreen.org or call 530-582-2496.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at hjones@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2652.