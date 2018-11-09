Council race still too close to call

The race for Truckee Town Council serves as a solid example that every vote does count.

With ballots still being tallied, Anna Klovstad is in the lead with 2,050 votes followed by Morgan Goodwin with 1,445 votes, David Polivy with 1,328 and Chelsea Walterscheid — three votes behind — at 1,325 votes.

Only three candidates will win a seat on the town council.

Richard Ludke who received 1,290 votes is not far behind Walterscheid, followed by Carmen Carr with 1,138 votes and Suzie Tarnay with 869.

Nevada County Elections Office has announced it will release another update on results on Tuesday, Nov. 13. Officials said 27,141 vote-by-mail ballots remain to be counted. There are also 854 Conditional Voter registration ballots in review and an additional 114 provisional ballots in review.

THE WAITING GAME

"The difficult part about seven people in the same town is that we all know the same people and we're all very active in the community," she said. "No matter what happens Truckee wins in the end because we're going to get three qualified candidates," she said stating that she was honored to run with the other candidates.

"Everybody ran a great race," said Polivy. "I'm very honored to be in the top three and wish all the candidates the best of luck as the final tallies come in."

"I'm confident in my re-election and thrilled at the group of candidates," said Goodwin. "I think the campaign went great. Everyone kept to a really clear Truckee-first standard," he said. With the incoming council Goodwin would be the only one who has served more than four years.

"Our team is cautiously optimistic about the preliminary results," said Anna Klovstad. "Regardless of the outcome, there is no better feeling than being surrounded by support," she said. "I just hope I get to honor all that hard work, and that will be my focus every day if I am officially elected to serve on the Town Council."

The seven candidates running all targeted access to affordable housing and the 2040 General Plan update as key issues, each citing affordable housing as the most important. Elected council members will be at the forefront of these issues as the town begins a comprehensive update of the General Plan.

'A LOT GOING ON'

"What's important for me to emphasize is there's a lot going on," said Goodwin referring to new development and changes in Truckee. "It's expected that a lot of things are going to be coming up. We welcome all that."

The Town of Truckee became incorporated in 1993 with Kathleen Eagan serving as the town's first mayor. When it was put to a vote in November 1992, more than 70 percent of local residents approved the transition.

The Town Council is made up of five members, who each serve four-year terms. Terms are staggered between council members and elections are held every other year. Incoming candidates will be replacing Mayor Carolyn Wallace Dee who has sat on the council since 2007 and Council Member Patrick Flora who has served since 2012.

