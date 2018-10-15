Culvert repair work to impact traffic on Highway 89 between Truckee, Squaw Valley

Caltrans is alerting motorists to anticipate delays on a section of State Route 89 for the next several weeks as culverts along the highway are removed and replaced.

According to a news release, work started Monday on Highway 89 between Truckee and Squaw Valley to replace the drainage pipes. Granite Construction is the contractor. The work will take place weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting, under one-way reversing traffic control with flaggers. Motorists should anticipate delays of up to 15 minutes.

The work involves removing and replacing six culverts and making improvements to three others.

Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. Caltrans advises motorists to "Be Work Zone Alert." The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3.

For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans' QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app on iTunes or Google Play.

Source: California Department of Transportation