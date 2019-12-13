David Polivy appointed as Truckee mayor

Dave Polivy has been appointed as Truckee’s new mayor, with Council member Anna Klovstad appointed to serve as vice mayor. Both Polivy and Klovstad are currently serving their first terms on the Town Council.

Polivy was appointed as vice mayor when former Council member Morgan Goodwin resigned in June.

“We were elected together one year ago and he was willing to allow himself to be catapulted into the vice mayor position and now the mayor position,” said Klovstad.

Polivy will succeed David Tirman, who has served on the council since 2016 and who served as vice mayor in 2018. In addition to serving as mayor, Tirman has participated in the General Plan Advisory Committee, led the Sister City Committee and helped the Truckee Litter Corps, a volunteer group which meets once a month to pick up trash.

“He’s represented all citizens fairly and exemplified the true qualities of what it means to be the mayor of a town like Truckee. You’re leaving quite large shoes to fill,” Polivy said to Tirman at Tuesday’s council meeting.

“It’s been a true honor to have served and I’m grateful for the opportunity,” said Tirman.

Polivy and Klovstad will serve until 2022 while Tirman, Council members Jessica Abrams and Tony Commandatore must run again in 2020 in order to remain on the council.

