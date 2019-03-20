District 1 state Senate candidates file campaign disclosures
March 20, 2019
Republican Rex Hime raised the most money in the last reporting period before the District 1 state Senate race, according to campaign disclosures.
Hime raised $155,979 between Feb. 10 and March 9 — the last reporting period in advance of the March 26 special election for the state Senate seat. Republican Assemblyman Brian Dahle, whose district includes Nevada County, is a close second with $153,067. Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, the District 6 Republican, came in third with $83,011.87.
Republican Theodore Dziuba garnered $28,487.30 during the reporting period. Democrat Silke Pflueger raised $19,150.
The five candidates are running for a seat vacated by former state Sen. Ted Gaines, who left office after winning a spot on the state Board of Equalization.
Details
Dahle, 53, of Bieber, started the campaign disclosure reporting period with $423,871.48. He raised $153,067 and spent $485,673.83, leaving him $91,264.65 in the bank.
Dziuba, 34, of Placerville, had $60,637.85 on Feb. 10, the start of the period. He raised $28,487.30 and spent $82,142.76. He had $6,982.39 remaining.
Hime began with $26,565.51. He raised $155,979 and spent $157,912.27, leaving him $24,632.24.
Kiley, 34, of Rocklin, started with $468,513.61. He raised $83,011.87 and spent $248,646.98, leaving him $302,878.50 in the bank.
Pflueger, 53, of Truckee, started with $8,169.49. She raised $19,150 and spent $10,869.49. She had $16,450 remaining.
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
